Seele-N Achieves Market Cap of $8.13 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $8.13 million and $6.54 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.61 or 0.99918427 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008969 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003596 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Seele-N Coin Profile
SEELE is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars.
