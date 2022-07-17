ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $575.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $594.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $638.40.

Shares of NOW opened at $435.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 396.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $3,419,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 82.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

