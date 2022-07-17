ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $97.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 234,035.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 419.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

