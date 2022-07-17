Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Down 61.2% in June

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 10.76. 11,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of 9.92 and a one year high of 11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

