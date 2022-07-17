SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5,087.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,955 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.10) to €51.30 ($51.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

