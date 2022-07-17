SG Americas Securities LLC Has $26.63 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,016,029 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.