SG Americas Securities LLC Has $41.04 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of SEA worth $41,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $69.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

