SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 713,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

