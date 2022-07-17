SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 160,555 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 407.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,555 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,029 shares of company stock valued at $71,537,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Stock Up 4.4 %

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

