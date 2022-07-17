SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 848,061 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848,061 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $102,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

