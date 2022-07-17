Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires Shares of 25,404 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

