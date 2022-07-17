Shield Protocol Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $90,958.10 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001950 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Buying and Selling Shield Protocol
