Shield Protocol Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $90,958.10 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

