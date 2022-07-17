SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0001

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $76,117.21 and $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,194.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.44 or 0.06385786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00260166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00657328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00081395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00517554 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005905 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars.

