Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 62.4%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX remained flat at $2.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,246. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $12,495,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $9,956,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,531,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 717,580 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

