Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 62.4%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX remained flat at $2.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,246. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Further Reading
