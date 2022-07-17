Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Drops By 58.8%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 90,451 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Acacia Research stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.98). Acacia Research had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 251.22%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

