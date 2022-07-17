Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Drops By 58.8%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 90,451 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.98). Acacia Research had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 251.22%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
