Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Drops By 53.5%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 366,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
