Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Drops By 53.5%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 366,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 373,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 249,423 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 196,411 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

