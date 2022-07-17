Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expands By 116.2%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BXSL. Compass Point upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $168,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

NYSE BXSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 738,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.