Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expands By 116.2%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on BXSL. Compass Point upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $168,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.