Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Declines By 32.8%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 279,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

BYFC opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

