Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Decreases By 62.0%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,119,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 758,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,448 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

