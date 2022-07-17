Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Declines By 60.7%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.40) to €12.40 ($12.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crédit Agricole from €10.70 ($10.70) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRARY opened at $4.09 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Crédit Agricole Announces Dividend

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

