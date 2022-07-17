Short Interest in Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Drops By 39.1%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 626.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.30) to GBX 2,690 ($31.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,690.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

