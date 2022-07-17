Short Interest in Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Declines By 35.3%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Dialight Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIALF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Dialight has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

