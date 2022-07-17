Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Decreases By 48.0%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 73,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DFFN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 52,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.47). Research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

