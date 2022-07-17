Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Declines By 62.6%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESVIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

