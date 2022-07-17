Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Drops By 43.0%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCMGF. Rowe started coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $9.05 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

