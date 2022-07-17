Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declines By 33.3%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FICS opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.