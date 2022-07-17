Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declines By 33.3%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FICS opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $37.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
