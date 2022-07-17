Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Decreases By 45.5%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.00. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

