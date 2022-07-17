Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Rises By 58.4%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.26. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,354. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.22 and a 12 month high of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.47.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

