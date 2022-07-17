Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Grows By 117.6%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. GAIL has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

