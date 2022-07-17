Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Drops By 57.5%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOODO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

