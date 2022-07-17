Short Interest in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Expands By 60.9%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glenfarne Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GGMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Glenfarne Merger has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glenfarne Merger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Glenfarne Merger by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 578,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 405,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Glenfarne Merger by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth $4,097,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth $3,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

