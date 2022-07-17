Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 39.8%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GrainCorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.