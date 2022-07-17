Short Interest in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Increases By 81.8%

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

H.I.G. Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Friday. 46,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,805. H.I.G. Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,017,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 152,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

