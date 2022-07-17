Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Expands By 52.9%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,618. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4989 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($165.00) to €174.00 ($174.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($145.70) to €138.80 ($138.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.76.

About Hannover Rück

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.