Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Expands By 52.9%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,618. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4989 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($165.00) to €174.00 ($174.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($145.70) to €138.80 ($138.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.76.

About Hannover Rück

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

