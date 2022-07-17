Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Drops By 40.0%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HESAY shares. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,150.00) to €1,205.00 ($1,205.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,510.00) to €1,624.00 ($1,624.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,290.00) to €1,340.00 ($1,340.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,404.00) to €1,185.00 ($1,185.00) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.60.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,725. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.27. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Increases Dividend

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4578 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.