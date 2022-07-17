Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declines By 46.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 157,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,790. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

