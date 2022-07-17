Short Interest in iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Increases By 100.0%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IEMMF remained flat at $52.12 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $67.65.
