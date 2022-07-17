Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Declines By 42.9%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 11,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.49.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
