Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Declines By 42.9%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 11,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

