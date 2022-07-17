Short Interest in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Increases By 78.9%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kanzhun Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at 23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of 13.46 and a 12-month high of 43.22.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

