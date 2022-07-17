Short Interest in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Increases By 78.9%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Kanzhun Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at 23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of 13.46 and a 12-month high of 43.22.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.