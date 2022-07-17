Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Decreases By 38.1%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MITFY remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.