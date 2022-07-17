Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Expands By 90.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($245.00) to €255.00 ($255.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

