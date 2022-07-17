Short Interest in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Drops By 33.8%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 0.64. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

