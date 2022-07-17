Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Expands By 52.0%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($63.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $21.74. 35,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,112. NN Group has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

NN Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

