Short Interest in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Grows By 68.8%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEC remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Trading of OceanTech Acquisitions I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 103,147 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

