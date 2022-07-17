Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Increases By 94.9%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 758.3 days.

OZ Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

OZ Minerals stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Further Reading

