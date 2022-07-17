Short Interest in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Declines By 33.3%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,038 shares of company stock worth $3,936,386. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in PDC Energy by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

