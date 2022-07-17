Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Rises By 57.4%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PPERY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,517. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
