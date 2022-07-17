Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Rises By 57.4%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPERY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,517. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

