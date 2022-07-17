Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Expands By 100.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

PXSAP remained flat at $17.79 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

About Pyxis Tankers

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1615 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

