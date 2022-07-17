Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 34.5%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

SVBL opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.