Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Drops By 51.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYTA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 271,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,324. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Siyata Mobile ( NASDAQ:SYTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 607.43% and a negative return on equity of 177.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

